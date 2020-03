I engrave my two ears, whether anyone called or not

Days go by, months, years

The familiar voice remains unknown.



How much it does change

The snail walks out of the shell

The wild beast and forest get desolated

You just remain in that very way

The unknown, unacquainted darkness!



Translator is a poet, essayist, book reviewer & literary critic

Exception





I fall asleep within myselfI engrave my two ears, whether anyone called or notDays go by, months, yearsThe familiar voice remains unknown.How much it does changeThe snail walks out of the shellThe wild beast and forest get desolatedYou just remain in that very wayThe unknown, unacquainted darkness!Translator is a poet, essayist, book reviewer & literary critic