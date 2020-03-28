







When I was a policeman

It is an autobiography of Dhiraj Bhattachariya, who is also a famous actor in Bangla films, to depict the life struggle that occurred in his life. He also elucidated the story of services life - how to working with middle man, behaving with senior colleague to tackling any reverse situation.

Recruitment is an important issue to serve to the people to choosing the right personnel in right place. Wrong selection brings misfortunate both of the parties- employee and employer. Dhiraj is the example, is recruited by a student cum officer of his father. He joined in the police service, basically to satisfy his father, Dhiraj was vagabond of that time, and we came to know when we go through his second episode -"When I was Hero in the film (Jokhon Nayak Chilam)

When I was a policeman, is also a novel indicates the demerits of nepotism, but it should keep clear message that nobody will misuse the power. It gives feedback never lose hope in life which is a struggle although it is a transitory.

If you travel in Cox's bazar, you will see in front of Teknaf police station, a ring -well which is popularly known as Mathin's ring (Teknaf, Cox's bazar). It is the icon of love history that have inside the book -"when I was a policeman" written by Dhiraj Bhattachariya.

Mathin, felt in love with Dhiraj who was police, they agreed to marry in course of time while they passed romance minute. You know that man poses but God disposes. Following the statement, Dhiraj went to home in the west Bengal after getting the news of his father is serious ailing. Mathin also princes, insisted with him not to going home before completing the marriage ceremony, but he did that as a oblige son. Finally, Mathin committed to suicide in this ring - well. Dhiraj, however, did not return to the police station after finishing the leave/ vacation. The love journey starts from here .i.e. police station, and finished in that well.

Why she committed to suicide, and he did not back to love, if u want to know please go through the novel - When I was a Policeman. Its syntax, simple language to depicting the story will fascinate you until finish the all pages. So, no pages would be unturned, if you start your expedition with it.









This book is also a documentary of history. Clearly you will see the police service difference between previous and now on the basis of service evolution. Hardly have we remembered that police have family, friends and personal life. The writer tried to note down to improving the quality for upcoming followers. He resigned from his service due to protesting injustice that happened in his life but good job done by writing the experiences in police services.

Apart from these, pathetic life events will motivate you to work more in life with empathized frame of mind, when reader will go dipper in to the book; he /she could not but empathize. Service not only consisted of happiness, also have a lot of panics. After all, we are people in working have to lead our life smoothly in both part either service or private life settings.



