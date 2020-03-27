Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:55 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Front Page

Medical team examines Khaleda

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

A day after release from the central jail, a six-member medical team of BNP led by its Vice-Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain on Thursday met BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan home to discuss her treatment.
After releasing from jail on Wednesday, Khaleda zia was kept in a 14-day home quarantine at her Gulshan residence 'Firoza'.
Although BNP formed a six-member medical team to oversee the treatment facilities of the ailing BNP chief, it's learnt that her elder son Tarique Rahman's wife Dr Zubaida Rahman will coordinate her entire treatment procedures.
After meeting the BNP chief, Dr Zahid Hossain told reporters that they had examined her physical condition at her Gulshan residence on Thursday morning.
"Although her (Khaleda Zia) physical condition is not good enough, she was seen mentally refreshed after getting family members around her," he added.




Her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman will look after her entire treatment procedures for speedy recovery. Physical examination of the BNP chairperson would be reviewed after the quarantine period, he added.
Zubaida is currently living in London with her family. She will keep all the information of Khaleda Zia from there and suggest the medical board for providing necessary treatment.
Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam said, "After returning home, she is mentally well but not healthy. She is suffering from breathing problem and unable to move her hands. Necessary treatments will be given at home under the supervision of the medical team.
If she feels better, she will be given better treatment later at the hospital she likes, she added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medical team examines Khaleda
Govt takes Huawei support to fight Covid-19
Home-goers’ vehicles create 20-km long tailback in Tangail
G20 in virtual huddle as virus toll tops 21,000
Coronavirus could become seasonal: top US scientist
Covid-19 cases surge to 44 with 5 more infected in country
Health Ministry official tested Covid-19 positive
BGMEA urges RMG owners to close factories till Apr 4


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft