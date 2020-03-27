Medical team examines Khaleda





After releasing from jail on Wednesday, Khaleda zia was kept in a 14-day home quarantine at her Gulshan residence 'Firoza'.

Although BNP formed a six-member medical team to oversee the treatment facilities of the ailing BNP chief, it's learnt that her elder son Tarique Rahman's wife Dr Zubaida Rahman will coordinate her entire treatment procedures.

After meeting the BNP chief, Dr Zahid Hossain told reporters that they had examined her physical condition at her Gulshan residence on Thursday morning.

"Although her (Khaleda Zia) physical condition is not good enough, she was seen mentally refreshed after getting family members around her," he added.









Her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman will look after her entire treatment procedures for speedy recovery. Physical examination of the BNP chairperson would be reviewed after the quarantine period, he added.

Zubaida is currently living in London with her family. She will keep all the information of Khaleda Zia from there and suggest the medical board for providing necessary treatment.

Khaleda Zia's sister Selima Islam said, "After returning home, she is mentally well but not healthy. She is suffering from breathing problem and unable to move her hands. Necessary treatments will be given at home under the supervision of the medical team.

