Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:55 AM
Newspaper sales hit by coronavirus

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Newspaper sales have slumped in Dhaka amid the coronavirus outbreak with offices shut and readers avoiding it fearing infections.
The demand for newspapers has decreased gradually over the past 15 days. Sales dropped by about 60 percent on Tuesday in comparison to the daily sales in the period before March 8 when Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus case, according to the hawkers' union.
With the virus fears running deep, some local newspapers outside Dhaka have stopped printing over the past few days.
The Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh, or NOAB, issued a notice in an attempt to dispel fears over virus transmission by newspaper. NOAB insists that newspapers are safe to touch.    -bdnews24.com



