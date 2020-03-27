Hearing on charge framing against SK Sinha, 10 others on April 23





Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court No 4 passed the order as the jail authorities failed to produce accused M Mahbubul Haque Chisti alias Babul Chisty before the court due to coronavirus outbreak. On December 9 last year, the ACC director submitted the charge sheet against SK Sinha and others.

The 10 other charge-sheeted accused in the case are Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice president and former head of credit division, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice president (Credit division), Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed and Md Lutful Haque, first vice presidents of the Gulshan Corporate Branch of the Farmers Bank, M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, entrepreneur director and chairman of Audit Committee of the Farmers Bank, and Mohammad Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Santri Roy Simi and Ranjit Chandra Saha.

Besides, Md Zia Uddin Ahmed, senior vice president and former branch manager of Gulshan Corporate Branch of the Farmers Bank, was also relieved of the charges as he died during investigation into the case.

On July 10 last, the ACC filed the case accusing the former chief justice and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 4 crore.

On September 25 last year, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of the Farmers Bank Ltd for interrogation over the deposit of Tk 4 crore in SK Sinha's account with the Supreme Court bank of Sonali Bank Ltd.

On May 6, 2018, the ACC interrogated two businessmen - Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha - for allegedly taking Tk 4 crore in loan from the Farmers Bank using fake documents and depositing the money in the bank account of a VVIP.

SK Sinha went on leave on October 2, 2017 and left for Australia on October 13 amid a row over some of his observations in the 16th amendment verdict.

Just before his departure, he had told reporters that he was not sick, contradicting the government's claim that he went on leave on health grounds.



















