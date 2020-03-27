Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020
Test kits, PPE from China arrive

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The second batch of medical logistics, including 10,000 testing kits, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), 1,000 infrared thermometers and 15,000 surgical masks arrived in Dhaka from Kunming of China on Thursday afternoon.
The medical logistics were brought by a special aircraft of the government of China to help Bangladesh fight the COVID-19. Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming and Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Bangladesh government officials were present at the airport.
"We are together," Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said at a press briefing at Hazrat Shahjala International Airport. He reiterated China's strong commitment to helping friends in need and building a community of shared future for mankind.
DG of DGHS Dr Abul Kalam Azad said that they have received the equipment as a gift of the Chinese government. It's a symbol of friendship between the two nations.
He also informed that a high level medical team of the China would arrive in Dhaka soon. They are taking preparation in this regard.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government is working to have adequate stock of medical logistics to deal with the situation. "We need it. We need to have enough stock," he said, adding that the government is also allowing private companies to import testing kits and other medical logistics.
China recently announced its decision to donate emergency medical supplies, including a large number of test kits, to Bangladesh to fight coronavirus or Covid-19.


