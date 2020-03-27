Body of youth found hanging in OC's room





The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sanu Hawlader, of Kolagachhia village in the upazila.

However, police claimed that the youth has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room of OC Monoranjan Mistry.

However, deceased's wife Jharna Begum alleged that police beat up her husband to death as they failed to pay Tk 3 lakh as bribe.

"They are now trying to prove the killing as a suicide," she added. Local sources said police arrested Sanu on March 24 as a murder suspect. Later, he died in the police custody this morning.

According to sources in the district police, OC Monoranjan and Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Arif have been suspended following the death in custody.

A three-member probe committee, led by additional superintendent of Barguna police Md Tofayel Ahmed, was also formed.

Being informed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Maruf Hossain of Barguna visited the scene and said legal action will be taken after investigation.

























BARGUNA, Mar 26: A young man was found dead inside the office of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Amtali Police Station here on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sanu Hawlader, of Kolagachhia village in the upazila.However, police claimed that the youth has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room of OC Monoranjan Mistry.However, deceased's wife Jharna Begum alleged that police beat up her husband to death as they failed to pay Tk 3 lakh as bribe."They are now trying to prove the killing as a suicide," she added. Local sources said police arrested Sanu on March 24 as a murder suspect. Later, he died in the police custody this morning.According to sources in the district police, OC Monoranjan and Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Arif have been suspended following the death in custody.A three-member probe committee, led by additional superintendent of Barguna police Md Tofayel Ahmed, was also formed.Being informed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Maruf Hossain of Barguna visited the scene and said legal action will be taken after investigation.