Football training in the age of COVID-19





Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckham's new franchise into their first ever home game.

But 48 hours before that eagerly awaited landmark fixture against the LA Galaxy on March 14, the coronavirus pandemic brought the US sports world to a standstill.

It has left Robles and his team-mates in limbo, unable to train properly and in the dark over when the season may resume.

With MLS facilities shuttered, Robles and his team-mates have been required to improvise in order to stay fit.

"It's an unprecedented situation and it's really tough at times to find a place to train but the most important thing is to continue to follow the guidelines from health officials," Robles said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"We all have been finding time in the day to carve out the training regimen given to us. Most of it is running and then a couple of days a week there is a strength portion.

"You can do that at home. I don't have weights but one of the examples used when it comes to resistance training is filling up a gallon milk jug and using that as a weight. I have done that for some of the exercises so it is a

creative way to do the training."

Luckily for Robles, some of his team-mates live near him in the Florida suburbs so pounding the streets hasn't seemed like such a chore. "I am not a runner," he said. "But running with some of the other guys who live close keeps me

motivated and held accountable. -AFP























MIAMI, MARCH 26: Inter Miami captain Luis Robles never imagined his first few months in South Florida would be like this.Two weeks ago, the veteran Major League Soccer goalkeeper had been preparing to lead David Beckham's new franchise into their first ever home game.But 48 hours before that eagerly awaited landmark fixture against the LA Galaxy on March 14, the coronavirus pandemic brought the US sports world to a standstill.It has left Robles and his team-mates in limbo, unable to train properly and in the dark over when the season may resume.With MLS facilities shuttered, Robles and his team-mates have been required to improvise in order to stay fit."It's an unprecedented situation and it's really tough at times to find a place to train but the most important thing is to continue to follow the guidelines from health officials," Robles said during a conference call on Wednesday."We all have been finding time in the day to carve out the training regimen given to us. Most of it is running and then a couple of days a week there is a strength portion."You can do that at home. I don't have weights but one of the examples used when it comes to resistance training is filling up a gallon milk jug and using that as a weight. I have done that for some of the exercises so it is acreative way to do the training."Luckily for Robles, some of his team-mates live near him in the Florida suburbs so pounding the streets hasn't seemed like such a chore. "I am not a runner," he said. "But running with some of the other guys who live close keeps memotivated and held accountable. -AFP