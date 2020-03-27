Video
ICC shuts down World Cup cricket qualifiers till July

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

NEW DELHI, MARCH 26: Cricket's governing body postponed a swathe of qualifiers for next year's Twenty20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on international sport.
All qualifiers scheduled to take place before July in Kuwait, South Africa, Namibia, Spain, Papua New Guinea, Belgium, Malaysia and Finland are affected, a statement said.
"The decision has been taken in conjunction with members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice," the International Cricket Council said.
India will host the T20 World Cup, a revamped version of the former Champions Trophy, in October-November of 2021. It is not to be confused with this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
India will also hold the 50-over World Cup in 2023.
This year's Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket league, is one of the many sports events worldwide to be postponed including the Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed until next year.
The ICC said this year's remaining qualifiers are being "continually monitored".     -AFP


