Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:54 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
French army to join virus fight

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Mar 26: The French military will support public services strained by the coronavirus epidemic, President Emmanuel Macron has said, as the country's death toll topped 1,300.




France like other nations has already imposed a nationwide ban on non-essential movement and closed schools and restaurants in a bid to stop the spread of the pandemic.
The military operation, named "Resilience", will focus on "aiding and supporting the population, as well as helping public services face the epidemic in mainland France and overseas", Macron said on Wednesday.
"Unity and courage will allow us to overcome this, we are only at the beginning, but we will hold out," Macron added, declaring that France was "at war".
The comments came after the president visited a military field hospital set up by the army in the eastern Mulhouse region which has been badly hit by the coronavirus.    -AFP



