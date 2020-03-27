Video
Iraq extends curfew until Apr 11

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020

BAGHDAD, Mar 26: The Iraqi government said on Thursday that it will extend a countrywide lockdown it imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic until April 11.
Schools, universities, shopping centres and other large gathering places will remain closed, as will the country's international airports.
Authorities have confirmed that at least 29 Iraqis have died from COVID-19 and nearly 350 others have contracted the disease. But there are fears the real number is much higher, as only around 2,000 of Iraq's 40 million people have been tested.
A spike in cases could overwhelm the country's dilapidated health system, ravaged by years of conflict and underinvestment.    -AFP


