Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:54 AM
Spain virus death toll 4,000

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020

MADRID, Mar 26: The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.
It was a 19 percent increase on figures released Wednesday by the authorities in Spain, which has the world's second highest death toll from the disease after Italy.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 56,188, the ministry said.
Despite a national lockdown imposed on March 14, which parliament on Thursday agreed to extend until April 11, both deaths and infections have continued to mount, with officials warning this week would be particularly bad.
But the rise in the number of new deaths was smaller than that recorded on Wednesday when the figure rose by 738 or 27 percent.    -AFP


