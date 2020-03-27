Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020
NZ shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WELLINGTON, Mar 26: An Australian far-right extremist charged with murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in last year's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques unexpectedly flipped his plea to guilty on Thursday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Muslim community expressed relief at the surprise decision, which removes the need for a lengthy trial that authorities feared would be used to spout neo-Nazi propaganda.
Self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 29, had previously denied 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism but reversed his plea in a hurriedly arranged court hearing.
"Yes, guilty," Tarrant told Christchurch High Court via videolink from Auckland Prison as the charges were read out to him. Tarrant, wearing a grey top, stared intently at the camera while making his confession.
Neither the former gym instructor from the Australian country town of Grafton nor his lawyers offered any explanation for the change, which makes him New Zealand's first-ever convicted terrorist. The South Pacific nation does not have the death penalty but Tarrant faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.
The terror and murder charges all carry life sentences, setting a minimum non-parole period of 17 years but giving the judge power to imprison without the possibility of release. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the admission of guilt would provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered in the attack.    -AFP


