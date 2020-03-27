Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:53 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Foreign News

Pangolins carry viruses related to Covid-19

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Pangolins carry viruses related to Covid-19

Pangolins carry viruses related to Covid-19

LONDON, Mar 26: Pangolins smuggled into China have been confirmed to contain viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world. Sale of the animals in wildlife markets should be strictly prohibited to minimise the risk of future outbreaks, says an international team.
Pangolins are the most-commonly illegally trafficked mammal, used both as food and in traditional medicine. Bats are thought to be the original viral source, with another species playing a role in human transmission.
In a new research paper, published in the journal Nature, researchers say their genetic data suggests "handling these animals requires considerable caution, and that their sale in wet markets should be strictly prohibited."
Further surveillance on pangolins in the wild in China and Southeast Asia is needed to understand their role in the emergence of coronaviruses and the risk of future transmission to humans, they add.
The ant-devouring scaly mammal, said to be the most widely trafficked mammal in the world, is threatened with extinction. The animal's scales are in high demand in Asia for use in traditional Chinese medicine, while pangolin meat is considered a delicacy by some.     -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French army to join virus fight
Iraq extends curfew until Apr 11
Spain virus death toll 4,000
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
S Korea warns of jail for quarantine violators
Pope reportedly tests negative for virus
NZ shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders
Pangolins carry viruses related to Covid-19


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft