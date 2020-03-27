Will continue to fight corona, Xi tells WHO





China will adjust its anti-virus focus in accordance with changes in the situation at home and abroad, and continue to support the WHO in the fight against the virus, Xi told WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus for the sixth time in eight days as Hubei province, where the virus was first detected, opened its borders.

Less encouragingly, imported cases rose, prompting Beijing and Shanghai to ramp up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections as the world's second largest economy gets back underway after the earlier lockdowns.

All 67 new cases reported by the end of Wednesday were imported, and all 47 reported the previous day were imported too, the National Health Commission said.

The total number of cases now stands at 81,285. The commission reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day.

The number of new case is sharply down from the peak in February, and President Xi Jinping told World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom that control of the virus continues to improve and China would do its best to keep offering support to other stricken nations. -REUTERS

















