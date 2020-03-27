Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:53 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Foreign News

Will continue to fight corona, Xi tells WHO

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BEIJING, Mar 26: China's control of the coronavirus outbreak continues to improve and the country will keep offering anti-epidemic support globally to the best of its ability, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying in a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.
China will adjust its anti-virus focus in accordance with changes in the situation at home and abroad, and continue to support the WHO in the fight against the virus, Xi told WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus for the sixth time in eight days as Hubei province, where the virus was first detected, opened its borders.
Less encouragingly, imported cases rose, prompting Beijing and Shanghai to ramp up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections as the world's second largest economy gets back underway after the earlier lockdowns.
All 67 new cases reported by the end of Wednesday were imported, and all 47 reported the previous day were imported too, the National Health Commission said.
The total number of cases now stands at 81,285. The commission reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up six from the previous day.
The number of new case is sharply down from the peak in February, and President Xi Jinping told World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom that control of the virus continues to improve and China would do its best to keep offering support to other stricken nations.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French army to join virus fight
Iraq extends curfew until Apr 11
Spain virus death toll 4,000
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
S Korea warns of jail for quarantine violators
Pope reportedly tests negative for virus
NZ shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders
Pangolins carry viruses related to Covid-19


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft