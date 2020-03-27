China cancels UNSC meeting





The Security Council, currently chaired by China, has not met since March 12 due to the outbreak and is deeply divided over a proposed declaration on the crisis and holding "virtual" meetings to vote on resolutions.

Council votes are usually taken by a show of hands in the same room, allowing for last minute negotiations between members. Thursday's meeting was due to renew the mandate of UN experts responsible for sanctions imposed on North Korea and extend the peace mission in Somalia.

The votes would be postponed, according to a diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity. -AFP















