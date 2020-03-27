Video
Home Countryside

Bangladesh observes 50th Independence Day amid coronavirus fear

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

The 50th Independence Day of the country was observed on Thursday amid fear of coronavirus outbreak.
JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, lawmaker of Joypurhat-1 Constituency Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu hoisted the national flag on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem ground in the district town in the morning.
At that time, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zakir Hossen, Police Super Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Selim Mia, Sadar Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary SM Solaiman Ali, and Zila Muktijoddha Sangsad Unit Commander Amzad Hossen were also present.
DC Mohammad Zakir Hossen said due to coronavirus effect, the day's programmes were curtailed.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ashraf Uddin Badal, as chief guest, hoisted the national flag and took salute form a march past on local Islamia Government High School ground.
Among others, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kazi Mahbub-ur-Rahman, Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anukul Sarker, and Pagla PS OC Shaheenuzzaman Khan were also present.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Porsha Upazila Chairman and Senior Vice President of AL Principal Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury and UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza hoisted the national flag on Duk Bungalow premises at 8am.
At that time, Upazila Vice Chairman Kazibul Islam, Porsha PS OC Shahinur Rahman, and freedom fighter Ibrahim Hossen were also present.
Meanwhile, the day's programmes were curtailed due to coronavirus epidemic.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, 31 gunshots were fired in the morning.
National flag was hoisted atop all public and private buildings.




At 9am, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain hoisted the national flag at circuit house.  
Flowers and gifts were sent to the families of martyred and disabled freedom fighter by the district administration.
Improved diets were served at district jail, hospital and orphanages.
Special prayer was offered at mosques, and eternal peace of the martyred was sought.


