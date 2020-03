Maksudul Alam Khandaker, councillor of Ward No. 31 of Narayanganj City Corporation













Maksudul Alam Khandaker, councillor of Ward No. 31 of Narayanganj City Corporation, distributing hand sanitizers going door to door. Around 15,000 hand sanitizers have so far been distributed. The photo was taken from Masdair area of the city on Wednesday. photo: observer