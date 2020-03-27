10 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





PHULPUR, MYMENSINGH: A youth was killed in an accident on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Road in Madhya Bashati area in Phulpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Atikur Rahman was a resident of Matichapur Village in the upazila.

Sources said the youth was returning home riding a motorcycle. On the way, a Dhaka-bound truck from Sherpur dashed the bike from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

RAJSHAHI: Four persons including an old man were killed in separate road accidents in Godagari, Bagmara and Mohanpur upazilas of the district recently.

Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus rammed a mini truck at Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Matiur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Aziz of Tanore Upazila, and Tutul, 27, son of Abul Kashem of Puthia Upazila in the district.

In-Charge of Premtali Police Investigation Centre in Godagari Abdul Bari said the accident happened near Laladighi intersection on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway about 6am, leaving two dead on the spot and 15 injured.

Being informed, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Godagari Upazila Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Among the injured, seven people were released after given first aid.

The bodies were kept at RMCH morgue.

A driver of a soil-laden tractor was killed as the vehicle turned turtle in Kanopara area under Bagmara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Mohan, 18, was the son of late Hossen Ali of Khoksa Satbaria Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.

Eyewitnesses said following the accident, the driver was seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman said the body was handed over to family members with autopsy.

On the other hand, an old man was killed in an accident on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Abdul Khan, 82, was the son of late Zahur Khan of Nakoil Village in the upazila.

Deceased's son Amirul Islam said after visiting his cousin's house in Naogaon, his father was returning home by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident, and said the body was handed over to relatives.

BHOLA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Jangalia area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Joynal Ghosh, 70, and Helper Wahid, 55, of No. 7 Ward under Paschim Ilisha Union in the upazila.

Locals said driver of a brick-laden trolley lost its control and dashed a roadside tree in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.

JHENIDAH: Two vegetable traders were killed in a road accident in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hasmat Ali of Hatia Abdalpur Village, and Mina Hossain of Jhaudia area in Sadar Upazila of Kushtia District. Shailkupa PS Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam said the traders were heading towards Jhenidah from Abdalpur with vegetables by a nosimon (locally made vehicle). On the way, the vehicle hit a roadside tree in Garaganj area, leaving the two dead on the spot.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.









The deceased was identified as Sumon Rana, 27, son of Abdul Gafur of Pakuria Village in Manda Upazila.

Local and police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Ranipukur Bazar area on Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway of the upazila at around 5am, leaving its rider Sumon dead on the spot and passenger Parvej injured.

Injured Parvej, 28, the deceased's cousin and a police constable, was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Ten people were killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Bhola, Jhenidah and Naogaon, in three days.PHULPUR, MYMENSINGH: A youth was killed in an accident on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Road in Madhya Bashati area in Phulpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.Deceased Atikur Rahman was a resident of Matichapur Village in the upazila.Sources said the youth was returning home riding a motorcycle. On the way, a Dhaka-bound truck from Sherpur dashed the bike from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.RAJSHAHI: Four persons including an old man were killed in separate road accidents in Godagari, Bagmara and Mohanpur upazilas of the district recently.Two people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus rammed a mini truck at Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased were identified as bus driver Matiur Rahman, 35, son of Abdul Aziz of Tanore Upazila, and Tutul, 27, son of Abul Kashem of Puthia Upazila in the district.In-Charge of Premtali Police Investigation Centre in Godagari Abdul Bari said the accident happened near Laladighi intersection on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway about 6am, leaving two dead on the spot and 15 injured.Being informed, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Godagari Upazila Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).Among the injured, seven people were released after given first aid.The bodies were kept at RMCH morgue.A driver of a soil-laden tractor was killed as the vehicle turned turtle in Kanopara area under Bagmara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.Deceased Mohan, 18, was the son of late Hossen Ali of Khoksa Satbaria Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.Eyewitnesses said following the accident, the driver was seriously injured. Later, he died on the way to Upazila Health Complex.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman said the body was handed over to family members with autopsy.On the other hand, an old man was killed in an accident on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.Deceased Abdul Khan, 82, was the son of late Zahur Khan of Nakoil Village in the upazila.Deceased's son Amirul Islam said after visiting his cousin's house in Naogaon, his father was returning home by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind, leaving him seriously injured.Later, he died on the way to a local hospital.Mohanpur PS OC Mostak Ahmed confirmed the incident, and said the body was handed over to relatives.BHOLA: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Jangalia area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased were identified as Joynal Ghosh, 70, and Helper Wahid, 55, of No. 7 Ward under Paschim Ilisha Union in the upazila.Locals said driver of a brick-laden trolley lost its control and dashed a roadside tree in the said area, leaving one dead on the spot and another seriously injured.The injured was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.JHENIDAH: Two vegetable traders were killed in a road accident in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Hasmat Ali of Hatia Abdalpur Village, and Mina Hossain of Jhaudia area in Sadar Upazila of Kushtia District. Shailkupa PS Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam said the traders were heading towards Jhenidah from Abdalpur with vegetables by a nosimon (locally made vehicle). On the way, the vehicle hit a roadside tree in Garaganj area, leaving the two dead on the spot.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Sumon Rana, 27, son of Abdul Gafur of Pakuria Village in Manda Upazila.Local and police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Ranipukur Bazar area on Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway of the upazila at around 5am, leaving its rider Sumon dead on the spot and passenger Parvej injured.Injured Parvej, 28, the deceased's cousin and a police constable, was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.