Three electrocuted in two districts





BAGERHAT: An old man was electrocuted and two others were injured at Moubhog Village in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Motleb Gazi, 65, was a resident of the village.

The injured are Anisur Rahman and Yusuf Gazi of the village. Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station (PS) ANM Khairul Anam said the deceased went to fetch water from the tubewell of one Sirman Gazi of nearby Gazi Para in the morning. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire and was electrocuted.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man and his son were electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Abdul Khaleq Sikder and his Goni Sikder, of Charmadraj Union in the upazila.

Local sources said they came in contact with a live electric wire when they were irrigating a chilli field. Locals rushed the father and son to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Char Fasson PS OC Samsul Arefin confirmed the incident.



























Three persons were electrocuted and two injured in two districts- Bagerhat and Bhola, in three days.BAGERHAT: An old man was electrocuted and two others were injured at Moubhog Village in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Motleb Gazi, 65, was a resident of the village.The injured are Anisur Rahman and Yusuf Gazi of the village. Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station (PS) ANM Khairul Anam said the deceased went to fetch water from the tubewell of one Sirman Gazi of nearby Gazi Para in the morning. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire and was electrocuted.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man and his son were electrocuted in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Abdul Khaleq Sikder and his Goni Sikder, of Charmadraj Union in the upazila.Local sources said they came in contact with a live electric wire when they were irrigating a chilli field. Locals rushed the father and son to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.Char Fasson PS OC Samsul Arefin confirmed the incident.