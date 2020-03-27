Foreign returnees violating quarantine order





However, the district administration has urged all concerned to remain alert about coronavirus disease.

On March 5, two US expatriates returned in Kaliganj Upazila. The on-duty doctors of Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex advised them to go for home quarantine as they suffer from fever, cough, sore throat and pain.

But, they have been roaming around in the area for several days, making local people panic.

Meanwhile, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer on Wednesday fined a Canada returnee Tk 8,000 for not staying at home for quarantine.

A China-expatriate returned to the district town three days back. He stayed at home only for two days.

District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Zafar said as per the government direction, foreign returnees must stay at home for 14 days. He requested people to call to 999 if anyone found breaching the home quarantine rule.

The DC also sought support from the journalists in this regard.























