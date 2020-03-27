

Thousands return to Bhola fearing coronavirus

About 7,000 passengers reached Ilishaghat in Bhola boarding a BIWTA ferry from Mozu Chowdhrirhat in Laxmipur District.

Despite huge assortments of returnees for the whole day to Bhola from the country's different parts by boat, trawler and speed boats, no controlling initiative was seen at the ghats.

Locals said in the morning at 8:30am, thousands of people were seen moving in the Ilisha Ferry Ghat without any corona-resisting measures. Even most of them were seen without masks.

Avoiding social distance, they returned to their homes in a festive mood.









Following the declaration of government leave, they returned to their homes from different areas of the country, including Dhaka and Chattogram.

Despite closure of all shops except medicine shops, kitchen markets and grocers in Bhola, the movement of people on the roads was noticeable.



