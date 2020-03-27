Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:52 AM
Print Edition
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
National
Business
Countryside
International
Don't miss
Education
Sports
Front Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Miscellaneous
Sports
Back Page
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Home
Countryside
Joypurhat Sugar Mill Labourers' Union demonstrated on the mill premises
Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 28
Joypurhat Sugar Mill Labourers' Union demonstrated on the mill premises
Joypurhat Sugar Mill Labourers' Union demonstrated on the mill premises on Wednesday demanding payment of their three-month arrear salary. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Bangladesh observes 50th Independence Day amid coronavirus fear
Maksudul Alam Khandaker, councillor of Ward No. 31 of Narayanganj City Corporation
10 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Three electrocuted in two districts
Foreign returnees violating quarantine order
Gambling on along BD-India border despite coronavirus outbreak
Thousands return to Bhola fearing coronavirus
Joypurhat Sugar Mill Labourers' Union demonstrated on the mill premises
Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft