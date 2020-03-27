Integrated efforts on to check coronavirus in Khulna





There is no alternative to integrated approach to stem further spread of the virus as it is a global pandemic, they told in a coronavirus prevention coordination group meeting.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) organised the meeting at its Nagar Bhaban GIZ conference hall for discussing and devising ways and means on how to fight the outbreak of coronavirus collectively.

Delegations of non-government organisations, health and conservancy workers of KCC joined the meeting.

Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by KCC Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala, General Secretary Md Ajmul Haque, Chief Health Officer Dr AKM Abdullah, Chief Conservancy Officer Engineer Md Abdul Aziz, and Chief Health Officer Dr Swapan Kumar Haldar.

Mayor Khaleque told the meeting that the city corporation has adopted various need-based measures, including creating awareness among the public in general through distributing leaflets and using loudspeakers.

Masks and sanitizers are being distributed among conservancy workers and city dwellers, he said, adding, the procurement process of PPE from China is going on for the protection of the doctors and nurses.

For health security of the people, the KCC started spraying bleaching powder mixed with water as antibiotics using water cannon to disinfect the streets and public places of the city free from coronavirus, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of coronavirus prevention committee was held here with KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

The mayor said coronavirus infected patients will be treated at the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) while normal flu virus patients who are not infected with coronavirus will be treated at Khulna General Hospital, Khulna ID Hospital, Urban Health Clinic of KCC and other public and private hospitals in the city.









Among others, Deputy Commissioner Helal Hossain, Director of Health of Khulna Division Dr Rasheda Sultana, Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, and Director of KMCH A T M Monjur Morshed were also present.

On March 15, Health Ministry formed a 10-member coronavirus prevention committee led by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque in Khulna.

Department of Health, law enforcement agencies, and local administration have already started hectic campaign for building awareness against coronavirus among people.

