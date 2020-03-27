Panic in Rajshahi over Indian citizen’s death





Doctors primarily guessed the woman died of heart attack.

Deceased Nabijan Begum, 60, was the daughter of late Dukhu Ali of Dang Village in Deopara Union of the upazila, and wife of Mahibul of Shivdhat Village in Uttar Pradesh of India. On March 11, Nabijan Begum came to visit his father's house.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Abu Taleb said Nabijan Begum died at 9am on Monday. Being informed, a medical team of the Upazila Health Complex went to the spot and conducted a test.

However, according to previous medical papers, examination reports and family information, Nabijan Begum was suffering from heart disease which may have led to her death. Prior to her death, Nabijan Begum only vomited and used to take heart disease drugs regularly.























