Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:52 AM
Two crushed under train in 2 districts

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons were crushed under train in two districts- Thakurgaon and Joypurhat, in two days.
THAKURGAON: A woman was crushed under a train in Ruhia Ghonimaheshpur area near Ruhia-Kismat Railway Station in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Zaheda Begum, 55, was the wife of late Poshir Uddin of the area.
Local sources said the woman was trying to put wet clothes on a rope beside the rail line adjacent to her house. Suddenly, a Dhaka-bound train "Drutajan Express" from Panchagarh dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.
Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Ruhia Police Station Chitta Ranjan Roy confirmed the incident and said they recovered the body, and an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
JOYPURHAT: An unknown youth was crushed under the wheels of a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning. Locals said the youth was crossing a rail line in Joypurhat Rail Gate area near Joypurhat Railway Station about 11am. Suddenly, a Dhaka-bound train of Kurigram Intercity Express crushed him, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital where he was declared dead.


