Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:52 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
2 jailed in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two persons were sentenced to jail in different terms for defying ban on coaching centre and spreading rumour over coronavirus in two districts- Barishal and Manikganj, in two days.
BARISHAL: A mobile court here on Sunday noon sentenced Head Teacher of Town High School in the city to three days of jail for defying government ban on running coaching centres. The convict is Mrinmoy Bepary.  
Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiur Rahaman said on information of running coaching in the school building, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate M Nazmul Huda conducted a drive in the school and caught the head teacher red-handed. Later, the executive magistrate pronounced the verdict.
MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Saturday sentenced a person to jail for spreading rumour regarding coronavirus on social media.
The convict, Engineer Saddam Hossain Ovi, is the son of Nawsher Alam Master of Bachamara Uttarkhanda area and the general secretary of Manikganj Muktijuddha Manch.
Assistant Superintend of Police Hamidur Rahman Siddique said Ovi posted a fake news on his facebook wall titled 'One corona-affected person died in Manikganj Munnu Medical College Hospital and three others were transferred to Dhaka' on Friday.
Following this, police arrested him in the afternoon on charge of spreading rumour regarding coronavirus.
Later, a case under the Digital Security Act was filed with Daulatpur Police Station.











