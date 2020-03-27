1,757 people under home quarantine in 4 districts





PABNA: On suspicion of coronavirus infection, a patient of Pabna General Hospital was instructed on Wednesday to go to home quarantine.

The doctors and nurses treating the patient were also asked by the health department to stay in home quarantine.

In addition, more 57 were sent to home quarantine in the last 24 hours raising the toll to 688 in the district till Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mehedi Hasan Iqbal confirmed the matter.

In fear of corona, many general patients left the hospital. Now there are no other patients at the hospital except the seriously ill ones.

Yet no patient was admitted in its isolation ward.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of 3,000 foreign-returnees is still unknown.

Deputy CS Dr KM Abu Zafar said police were sent to their houses but none was found.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud also confirmed this.

The deputy CS added one was sent to Dhaka on suspicion of coronavirus but it was found negative.

An awareness drive was jointly conducted by DC Kabir Mahmud and Police Super Sheikh Rafiqul Islam distributing leaflets among people in the densely populated areas including Abdul Hamid Road, Boro Bazaar, New Market and Rupkatha Road.

Police patrolling has been going on in the roads for the last two days to see whether it has been any out-moving without emergency need.

In the last two days, all businesses and shops were shut down except medicine shops, kitchen markets and grocers.

MANIKGANJ: The number of quarantined people in the district increased to 519 as 56 more foreign returnees have been sent to home quarantine.

However, a total of 30 returnees, have, so far, been released after completing their 14-day quarantine period.

CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akand confirmed the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Anwar Hossain of Bailjhuri Village in Ghior Upazila has recently died of cold and cough. Some 26 people of his family and near his houses have been kept under home quarantine on suspicion of coronavirus.

However, the village was also locked down to prevent spread of coronavirus.

BHOLA: A total of 358 foreign returnees including 36 new were sent to home quarantine in various upazilas of the district with a view to preventing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 72 home-quarantined people were released after 14 days of staying at home.

Bhola CS Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the report of a patient admitted at Corona Isolation Unit in Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex was sent to IEDCR on Wednesday. After examining his report there, it will be confirmed whether the patient is affected by coronavirus or not, the CS added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 192 foreign returnees including 39 new were sent to home quarantine in five upazilas of the district till Thursday morning with a view to preventing coronavirus.

However, 100 isolation beds were prepared in Akkelpur Upazila Health and Technology Institute.

Joypurhat CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information.

CS office control room sources said 27 expatriates were released from home quarantine in the district so far.

On the other hand, the district administration and police are patrolling the whole town and distributing leaflets among the people to create awareness to prevent coronavirus.





























