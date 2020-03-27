Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:52 AM
Ensure safety of law enforcers

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir

Thanks to the government for its decision to use the army considering the overall situation of the country. We hope that the Bangladesh Army will work discreetly with the local administration and other law enforcement agencies to normalize the situation in the country.
They have already started working. But law enforcement personnel, including the military, must make sure that they have taken the necessary measures to protect themselves from the Corona virus. We have seen that some doctors have already been infected with the virus while trying to provide patients without the necessary protection. Which is pathetic and undesirable simultaneously.

To maintain the normal situation of the country, the law enforcers are very important at this moment. So I would like to strike the kind attention of the authorities concerned to ensure the safety of the law those are performing the duty in roads. Authorities should ensure the necessary preventive arrangements for them.





Md Jahid Hassan
Comilla University



