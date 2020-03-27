

Khaleda Zia’s release promises better future of our politics



Bangladesh is seriously threatened with an outbreak of COVID-19 now ravaging many countries as a global pandemic. Khaleda Zia has already been in BSSMU hospital's prison cell for various health complications. For quite some time, the BNP had engaged in legal battle to secure bail for its most popular leader, but failed. Last time her family members wrote a letter to the home ministry requesting for her release. In response, the home ministry replied that it had no jurisdiction to do so.



But soon the countrywide spread of Coronavirus has become real, and in response Bangladesh government has taken some drastic steps including shutting down of all mass communication networks, ordering 10-day general leave for government and private employees, and extending the period of closure of educational institutions up to April 9. The army has deployed all over the country in aid of the civil administration to help social distancing and quarantine efforts of the government.











At this critical time, the order of release of Khaleda Zia brought a whiff of fresh air in the national politics also. The order is a humane one, to say the least. The government has now to fight Coronavirus outbreak united and must become successful in this fight without any great loss to the nation in terms of lives and economy. For this, the spiteful division of politics in the country would not be helpful. The authorities now have to work with all spectrums of parties and people. The nation is facing a crisis moment and it is time for national unity.

It is expected that Khaleda Zia - and her party BNP - would abide by the conditions of release, stay at home and receive medical treatment and would lend government the necessary support in its fight against the threat of virus outbreak deemed to be one not faced by the mankind in the last century.



The war against the deadly pandemic cannot be won individually as separate nations; the people irrespective of all their diverse preferences must unite. And especially all our political parties and their respective leaders, workers and supporters must cut- across-party-lines and wage an all - out -war against a common enemy of mankind. This is not the time to engage in bitter political battles while slinging mud at one another, it is time to come under a single platform in order to prevent the destruction of human race. Suspending prison sentence of Khaleda Zia for six months on condition - while releasing her is undoubtedly a well-timed and well-judged decision that - the government has taken at this moment of national crisis. The suspension has come through an executive order as per Section 401 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).