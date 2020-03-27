Quader urges BNP to help govt tackle coronavirus













"We are hopeful that the BNP would play a positive role with the government by shunning their negative politics in facing the global and local corona virus situation," he told a press conference in his ministry's conference room.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, urged the BNP to choose a common path with the government to tide over the present crisis.

Referring to suspension of Khaleda Zia's sentence, he said, "The Prime Minister has set a unique example of generosity and far-sighted leadership by taking step to release Khaleda Zia from imprisonment."

