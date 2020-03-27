BD reaches out to EU, G7 to deal with corona impact: FM





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a video message has said Bangladesh reaches out to EU, G7 to deal with corona impact."Due to coronavirus, our export is already hit hard. There is fear of losing jobs by several lakh of workers. We've already informed the EU and Group 7 countries so that we can overcome the situation," he said on Wednesday.The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world's seven largest advanced economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.The Foreign Minister said remittance inflow might also get affected due to the current situation globally. He said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) says some 843 factories reported 697.47 million pcs worth $2.25 billion export orders have been cancelled or held up affecting approximately 1.44 millionworkers.Dr Momen said he has already talked to a number of Foreign Ministers who are also concerned over the coronavirus pandemic.He said they assured Bangladesh of providing all assistance and cooperation.Dr Momen said China will provide Bangladesh with coronavirus testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPE), and other medical equipment as gift to Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.China will also provide surgical N95 respirators under the Chinese Emergency Humanitarian Aid Project.The medical supports will arrive from Kunming by a special flight of the Chinese government on Thursday.Meanwhile, some countries, including the USA, have sought medical equipment from Bangladesh, said the Foreign Minister.He said Bangladeshi companies also produce these equipment and are looking into these demands.