Ex-Justice Shawkat to chair admin appellate tribunal

The Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday appointed a retired justice Md Shawkat Hossain of the Supreme Court of the High Court division as the chairman of the Administrative Appellate Tribunal.Justice Shawkat has appointed the chair for next two years on condition of his leaving affiliations with any other bodies, a gazette notification said. The Public Administration Ministry said in its notification that the contract will start from March 25.Justice Shawkat Hossain discharge his last working day on January 5 this year as a judge of the High Court division.On January 8 a three-member special high court bench comprising Justice Md. Shawkat Hossain rleased full text of the verdict in the Pilkhana carnage case.