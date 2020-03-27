Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home City News

Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune and forgiveness for the Muslims, will be observed across the country on April 9 (Thursday).
The National Moon-Sighting Committee announced the date on Wednesday saying the moon for the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar was not sighted.
Shab-e-Barat falls on the 15th of the month of Shaban, which will start on Friday.
It is celebrated 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.
Muslim men offer special prayers at mosques, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, but this year the celebrations have come amid the coronavirus pandemic.


