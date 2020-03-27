Covid-19 testing kits arrive in Chattogram





When contacted Dr Hasan Shahriyar, Director of Health, Chattogram division told the Daily Observer, 'We have so far collected two sample from two patients on Wednesday. We hope we will be able to test it on Thursday."

He said a total of 10,568 persons have placed under home quarantine in eleven districts of Chattogram division.

Hasan Shahriyar said, 'Of them more than 3000 have been released after completion of 14 days quarantine till Wednesday."

He said only an old woman was found positive in Cox's Bazar district.

The infected 75 year old woman of Chokoria under Cox's Bazar district arrived in Chattogram from Saudi Arabia on March 13 last.

She stayed at her two sons residence at Chandgaon Residential area and Bakalia for one day. Then she left for Chokoria, said the Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi.

Then she was admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital on March 18 last with severe fever and cough.

She was found Corona positive after testing at Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on March 24.

Following the incident, the Chattogram administration has locked down two residences of her son at Chandgaon Residential area and Bakalia where she stayed for a day, Chattogram Civil Surgeon said.

When contacted Dr M Abul Hasan, Director of Bangladesh Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) told the Daily Observer, "we shall begin testing by testing kits on Thursday. We have collected two samples on Wednesday."

Meanwhile the army men have started patrolling in the city streets of Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon.

The district administration has selected five venues for quarantine of the infected patients at CRB Railway Hospital, PH Amin Academy at Halishahar, Bahadderhat CDA Girls' School, Sheikh Faziltunnesa Hall of Chattogram University, and Mujaffarabad School at Patiya.

A total of 250 bed have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of COVID-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 150 bed in General Hospital and 100 bed in Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat.

Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), and General Hospitals.

Besides, in all Upazila hospitals have been prepared for isolation bed for COVID suspected outside city.

Meanwhile, a total of ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients. Any suspected returnees from abroad will be taken to Quarantine. Besides, two schools have been prepared to face the situation of COVID-19.















