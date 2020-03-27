Govt likely to cancel bail if Khaleda violates condition, says Attorney General





He made this comments at his office while talking to journalists about the government decision to release Khaleda from jail.

Mahbubey Alam told reporters that seeking the court's opinion to suspend jail sentence is not mandatory for the government.

The government has decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).

The CrPC Section 401(1) stated 'When any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the person sentenced excepts, suspend the execution of his sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he has been sentenced.'

Meanwhile section 401 (2) of CrPC, said 'the government may seek the court's opinion before suspending any jail term'.

Mahbubey Alam also said the government had decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda, not to fully exempt her from the punishment.

On Wednesday afternoon Khaleda Zia was released, 25 months after she landed in jail in a graft case.

The government on Tuesday announced its decision to release Khaleda, suspending her sentence for six months on humanitarian grounds.



















Attorney General Mahbubey Alam on Wednesday said if BNP Chairperson violates the condition of release the government can cancel it.He made this comments at his office while talking to journalists about the government decision to release Khaleda from jail.Mahbubey Alam told reporters that seeking the court's opinion to suspend jail sentence is not mandatory for the government.The government has decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).The CrPC Section 401(1) stated 'When any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the person sentenced excepts, suspend the execution of his sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he has been sentenced.'Meanwhile section 401 (2) of CrPC, said 'the government may seek the court's opinion before suspending any jail term'.Mahbubey Alam also said the government had decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda, not to fully exempt her from the punishment.On Wednesday afternoon Khaleda Zia was released, 25 months after she landed in jail in a graft case.The government on Tuesday announced its decision to release Khaleda, suspending her sentence for six months on humanitarian grounds.