Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:51 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home City News

Govt likely to cancel bail if Khaleda violates condition, says Attorney General

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam on Wednesday said if BNP Chairperson violates the condition of release the government can cancel it.
He made this comments at his office while talking to journalists about the government decision to release Khaleda from jail.
Mahbubey Alam told reporters that seeking the court's opinion to suspend jail sentence is not mandatory for the government.
The government has decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).
The CrPC Section 401(1) stated 'When any person has been sentenced to punishment for an offence, the government may at any time without conditions or upon any conditions which the person sentenced excepts, suspend the execution of his sentence or remit the whole or any part of the punishment to which he has been sentenced.'
Meanwhile section 401 (2) of CrPC, said 'the government may seek the court's opinion before suspending any jail term'.
Mahbubey Alam also said the government had decided to suspend the jail sentence of Khaleda, not to fully exempt her from the punishment.
On Wednesday afternoon Khaleda Zia was released, 25 months after she landed in jail in a graft case.
The government on Tuesday announced its decision to release Khaleda, suspending her sentence for six months on humanitarian grounds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader urges BNP to help govt tackle coronavirus
BD reaches out to EU, G7 to deal with corona impact: FM
Ex-Justice Shawkat to chair admin appellate tribunal
Covid-19: Are we preparing the homeless and slum-dwellers?
Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9
Covid-19 testing kits arrive in Chattogram
Govt likely to cancel bail if Khaleda violates condition, says Attorney General
Trump, Guterres, Erdogan greet BD on its Independence Day


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft