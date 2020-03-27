Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020
Govt takes Huawei support to fight Covid-19

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government is going to introduce multi-collaboration and efficient screening through remote communication of technological solution of Chinese firm Huawei.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has received the artificial intelligence-based solution and video conference systems from Huawei Technologies Bangladesh recently, said a news release on Thursday.
The solution of artificial intelligence-assisted screening and quantitative analysis system will help the hospitals improve diagnosis efficiency, officials informed.
Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Chief Executive Zhang Zhengjun donated the system and solution to Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque at a programme at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the capital on Wednesday.
Among others, Foreign Affairs Minister Abdul Momen, Health and Family Welfare ministry Secretary Ali Noor, Huawei Bangladesh Enterprise Vice President Peter were present on the occasion while ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak joined the meeting through video.
Officials claimed that the service would help people fight the COVID-19 communicable disease. Video conference system adopts a multi-scenario intelligent collaboration solution based on 4K video technologies with 4 thousands of pixel resolution.
The system can be applied in several situations, such as epidemic prevention and control command, remote consultation, remote monitoring and effective collaboration.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Zahid Maleque said the advanced and intelligent solution of Huawei has helped China to ensure efficiency in managing this difficult situation and we will also utilize the resources for our country.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the long relationship between China and Bangladesh is a unique example of friendship.     "In continuation with that, it is great to know how an international company like Huawei stands with us to face the current world-facing threat COVID-19," Momen added.




Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Chief Executive Zhang Zhengjun mentioned that the firm is willing to support Bangladesh in fighting against COVID-19.
"In fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Huawei will always be here and overcome these difficulties together."
The government's disease control agency has confirmed five more corona virus cases, taking the number of victims to 44 in Bangladesh and death toll to five, according to the Thursday briefing.


