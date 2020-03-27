Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020
Home Front Page

Home-goers’ vehicles create 20-km long tailback in Tangail

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

A 20-km long tailback was created on the East end of Bangabandhu Bridge from Ibrahimabadh in Kalihati to Rabna bypass of Tangail
on Thursday, a day after the government closed all public transports across Bangladesh.
Police, said heavy pressure of homebound people caused the tailback.
As the government closed all public transports, the people are returning home by truck, pickup and other goods carrying vehicles, police sources said.
A 15-kilometre long tailback was seen from Bangabandhu Bridge west end to Nalka till Thursday noon.
There is also traffic congestion on an 11-kilometre stretch from Hatikumrul to Sahebganj on Bogura-Nagarbari Highway.
Syed Shahid Alam, Officer-in-Charge of West Police Station of Bangabandhu Bridge said that the pressure of vehicles on the highway could be compared with the pressure that takes place during Eid holidays.
Shahin Kabir, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sirajganj for Kamarkhand circle said the traffic congestion was taking place as vehicles continue to leave Dhaka despite the ban on public transport movement. He hoped that the traffic congestion would ease by the evening.


