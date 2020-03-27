Health Ministry official tested Covid-19 positive

An official of the Health Ministry on Thursday was found coronavirus positive.

After detection of the official as corona positive, some other officials of the ministry were also asked to stay at 'home quarantine', according to the Health Ministry sources.

On Thursday, Director of the Institute of Epidemio-logy, Disease Control and

Research (IEDCR) Meerjadi Sabrina Flora confirmed the matter, but she didn’t disclose the name of the official.

The IEDCR has recommended to the ministry to send the official to 'isolation' while it has asked the ministry to ensure 'home quarantine' of some other officers for coming in touch with the infected official.























