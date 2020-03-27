Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:50 AM
BGMEA urges RMG owners to close factories till Apr 4

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), an apex body of the country's apparel industry owners, on Thursday urged the country's garments owners to keep their factories closed for next 10 days till April 4 to limit the deadly coronavirus infection.
BGMEA President Rubana Huq urged in a statement sent to different media on Thursday, BGMEA Assistant Secretary (PR) Md Shamsul Alam Chandan confirmed to the Daily Observer over phone.
The BGMEA president said that the government has already closed down all offices and transports across the country to ensure safety of the country's people from the deadly virus.
"I would urge the country's garment factory owners to shut their factories for the next 10 days to comply with the government's decision," she said adding, "However, there is no problem, if any one wants to keep their factories open. They will have to take all responsibilities, if any problem arises."
The move to suspend operation of garment factories has come after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement to provide Tk 5,000 crore incentives for the
countries workers working in different industries.
While addressing the nation on March 25, the eve of the Independence Day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced creation of a special fund of Tk 5,000 crore for providing the salaries and other facilities for the workers of different industries.
Rubana said owners of garment industries should set an instance following the Prime Minister's directives by suspending garments operation for the period. "I would urge all owners to consider the issue with immediate effect in coordination with the government holidays from March 26 to April 4."




She also said that the factories, which are producing personal protective equipments (PPE) and surgical masks, will have to keep their factories open ensuring all kinds of facilities for the workers.


