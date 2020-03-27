Dhaka city looks deserted as lockdown starts



A rare view of the Bangabandhu Avenue with no living thing in sight in the afternoon on Thursday amid a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka city wore a complete deserted look with only police and army personnel patrolling around.

People are staying at home as members of the Armed Forces started their fieldwork in the capital and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday morning to help the civil administration ensure that people maintain social distancing and coronavirus suspects remain in quarantine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The members of Armed Forces with civil administration ensured that people remain indoors across the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Members of the Armed Forces, civil administration and police are strictly monitoring whether those who have returned home from different countries are maintaining the 14-day mandatory home-quarantine order, says a senior official.

At least 290 teams of Bangladesh army were working with the civil administration at 61 districts. At least 2,500 army troops were deployed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, according to ISPR.

The Bangladesh Navy is assisting the civil administration in the rest of three costal districts, sources added.

Following the government instruction, 64 districts administrations are to strictly monitor that no mass gatherings are held and to ensure shutting of roadside tea stalls to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Only a few people were seen in Dhaka and others districts kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals as all these emergency services have been kept out of the purview of the general holidays.

Coronavirus scare and the long office closure prompted many city dwellers to leave the capital ahead of suspension of bus, train and launce services.

The Bangladesh Railway has also suspended all local, commuter and mail train services across the country until further notice. The government also decided to suspend all domestic commercial flights from midnight Tuesday until further notice as part of efforts to encourage people to stay at home to contain the outbreak.

A large number of people left the capital amid the growing fear of coronavirus infection. The government on Monday declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Besides, the busiest place of the city Kamalapur Railway Station, Sadarghat Launch Terminal and the city's bus terminals were also seen empty.

However, trucks, covered vans and other vehicles are carrying fuel, emergency services and perishable goods as those were kept out of the purview of the transport lockdown.

Coronavirus has forced countries around the world to adopt measures such as flight bans, mandatory lockdowns and social distancing to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

Bangladesh has also followed suit, banning flights and shutting down schools and colleges. Dhaka has now turned into a ghost town. People do not go out of their homes because of the pandemic

Five more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus has leapt to 21,283 as of Thursday.

It has so far infected 471,053 people around the world, according to worldometer. Of them, 335,534 are currently being treated with 14,972 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 135,501 cases had outcomes and of them, 114,218 (84 percent) recovered and 16 per cent died.

In order to ensure the supply chain and sustainable market prices, the government on Tuesday also cancelled all leaves and vacations for government officials under the Ministry of Commerce who are responsible for monitoring local markets.



















