Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:50 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Business

French economic activity drops at 65pc of normal

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

PARIS, March 26; French economic activity and household spending are running at about 65per cent of normal levels due the coronavirus outbreak, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Thursday.
INSEE gave the first picture of the impact of the nationwide lockdown as it published its monthly business confidence index, which saw its biggest single drop since records began in 1980.
The index fell to 95 points from 105 points in February with even steeper declines seen in the services and retail sectors, INSEE said.
The French government has prepared a 45 billion euro ($49.1 billion) package - 2per cent of GDP - of crisis measures made up mainly of deferred taxes and payroll charges for companies, and payments to companies who put workers of reduced schedules.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French economic activity drops at 65pc of normal
Nagad confirms uninterrupted service during holidays
Airlines heading to apocalypse, US okay aid package
US braces for record surge in joblessness amid COVID-19 fallout
Clients can reload bKash using Visa card
EBL board meeting on April 5
Massive risks to world economy as virus battle rages
BD consults business partners on export cut fear


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft