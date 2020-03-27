Nagad confirms uninterrupted service during holidays





"Like any other holidays, "Nagad" will ensure its uninterrupted services during the general holidays," PBD Director General Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra said in a statement.

The initiative has been taken by the BPD to continue regular financial transaction in the country during amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus raging across the world including Bangladeh.

Moreover Nagad will charge no fees for cashing out the first 1000/- BDT as per instruction provided by Bangladesh Bank. Considering the crises moments, Nagad is the only Digital Financial Service providing the cash out fee of the first 1000/- BDT as a cash back to its customers.

Nagad, since its inception, striving to reach out to the marginal population of the country with digital financial services, providing the lowest cash out fees.















Nagad, the Digital Financial Service of the Bangladesh Postal Department (BPD) will be in uninterrupted operations for the clients during the 10-day-holiday until April 4 next."Like any other holidays, "Nagad" will ensure its uninterrupted services during the general holidays," PBD Director General Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra said in a statement.The initiative has been taken by the BPD to continue regular financial transaction in the country during amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus raging across the world including Bangladeh.Moreover Nagad will charge no fees for cashing out the first 1000/- BDT as per instruction provided by Bangladesh Bank. Considering the crises moments, Nagad is the only Digital Financial Service providing the cash out fee of the first 1000/- BDT as a cash back to its customers.Nagad, since its inception, striving to reach out to the marginal population of the country with digital financial services, providing the lowest cash out fees.