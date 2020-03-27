Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:50 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Business

Nagad confirms uninterrupted service during holidays

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Nagad, the Digital Financial Service of the Bangladesh Postal Department (BPD) will be in uninterrupted operations for the clients during the 10-day-holiday until April 4 next.
 "Like any other holidays, "Nagad" will ensure its uninterrupted services during the general holidays," PBD Director General Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra said in a statement.
The initiative has been taken by the BPD to continue regular financial transaction in the country during amid the ongoing battle against the coronavirus raging across the world including Bangladeh.
Moreover Nagad will charge no fees for cashing out the first 1000/- BDT as per instruction provided by Bangladesh Bank.  Considering the crises moments, Nagad is the only Digital Financial Service providing the cash out fee of the first 1000/- BDT as a cash back to its customers.
Nagad, since its inception, striving to reach out to the marginal population of the country with digital financial services, providing the lowest cash out fees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French economic activity drops at 65pc of normal
Nagad confirms uninterrupted service during holidays
Airlines heading to apocalypse, US okay aid package
US braces for record surge in joblessness amid COVID-19 fallout
Clients can reload bKash using Visa card
EBL board meeting on April 5
Massive risks to world economy as virus battle rages
BD consults business partners on export cut fear


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft