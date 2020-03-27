Airlines heading to apocalypse, US okay aid package





The passenger travel industry has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, with Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd announcing plans to cut 6,000 travel agent roles globally, either temporarily or permanently.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines, said it has written to the heads of governments of 18 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines for emergency support for carriers. -Reuters

















