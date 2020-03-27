Video
Friday, 27 March, 2020
Clients can reload bKash using Visa card

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Now customers can add money to bKash wallets from any Visa card free of charge.
This seamless Visa-to-bKash add money service is aimed at enabling millions of customers to reload their bKash balance using Visa debit and credit cards issued by any bank of Bangladesh.
Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) is providing technological support for this integration between Visa and bKash, according to press release.
Any customer can login to bKash app and link their Visa card credentials to transfer money to the bKash wallet. They can save the details of multiple Visa cards on the appas well. With this, customers can experience convenient, secure and seamless funding of their bKash wallets, 24/7 from anywhere.
The Add Money service for Visa cards will create superior customer convenience of loading wallets and consequently using a wide range of bKash services like mobile recharge, send money, make payment, pay utility bills, buy tickets, pay insurance, transfer money, etc.
Particularly at this moment of emergency, customers with Visa cards can avoid visiting MFS agent points, instead they can now add fund to their bKash wallets using Visa cards and use the wallet for various purposes.
Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Financial, operates as a payment service provider offering a broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.


