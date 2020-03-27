Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 March, 2020, 3:49 AM
latest 'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'      
Home Business

Massive risks to world economy as virus battle rages

Published : Friday, 27 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON; March 26; The coronavirus outbreak and resulting lockdown of billions of people threatens the global economy to the point where economists are predicting the most violent recession in recent history, perhaps even eclipsing the Great Depression.
The crash will almost certainly be accompanied by a surge in unemployment, especially in countries with weaker worker rights, such as the United States.
Ahead of Thursday's emergency virtual G20 meeting, here are the key concerns.
"The G20 economies will experience an unprecedented shock in the first half of this year and will contract in 2020 as a whole, before picking up in 2021," economists from the rating agency Moody's wrote on Wednesday.
Angel Gurria, head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), told the BBC the world economy would suffer "for years".
The current crisis is likely to be more severe than the 2008 financial crisis crash because it affects the entire economy, with a collapse in supply due to the shuttering of factories and a similar crash in demand with billions of people in lockdown.
The transport and tourism sectors have been the first to feel the pain, although some such as pharmaceuticals, health equipment, sanitary products, food and online trade have seen a boost.
The collective GDP of the G20 countries is predicted to contract 0.5 per cent, according to Moody's, with the US down 2.0 per cent and the eurozone losing 2.2 per cent.
China is expected to buck the trend and grow, but at a much-reduced rate of 3.3 per cent, according to Moody's.
Most major banks believe the US has already fallen into recession, with Goldman Sachs forecasting a contraction of 3.8 per cent this year and Deutsche Bank predicting the worst US slowdown since "at least World War II".
In Europe, where the PMI business activity studies for March were the worst ever recorded, the German economy minister warned of a contraction of "at least" 5.0 per cent in 2020.
France's economy could shrink by 1.4 per cent, according to Moody's.  
Britain could fare worse, with KPMG predicting a fall of 2.6 per cent, but that loss could double if the pandemic lasts until the end of the summer.
Capital Economics paints the darkest picture, warning of a possible 15 per cent contraction in the second quarter, almost twice as bad as during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Unemployment rates are expected to soar, particularly in countries where levels have recently been at historic lows, such as Britain and the US.
These economies have relied heavily on the boom in jobs in the "gig economy", such as taxi drivers and delivery workers, which offer little or no social protection.
Even employees on long contracts can be fired easily in the US, with economists predicting a dramatic increase in unemployment claims of between 1.0 and 3.0 million when data is released on Thursday, compared to 281,000 at present.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French economic activity drops at 65pc of normal
Nagad confirms uninterrupted service during holidays
Airlines heading to apocalypse, US okay aid package
US braces for record surge in joblessness amid COVID-19 fallout
Clients can reload bKash using Visa card
EBL board meeting on April 5
Massive risks to world economy as virus battle rages
BD consults business partners on export cut fear


Latest News
'Keep presence at Jumma prayers within limit'
Health Ministry official infected with coronavirus
Indefinite holiday declared at all garment factories
Man dies with coronavirus infection at Khulna Medical
Rizvi leaves BNP office after 787 days
Emergency balance raises for pre-paid gas consumers
Putin announces paid leave for Russians next week
1,100 sued after man killed in Dinajpur police firing
Independence Day observed
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Most Read News
Can we expect a better earth to live in?
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister
Independence Day today
Is availability of information intensifying confusion, mistrust and distortion?
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000
5 more coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh
The eerie night did not end!
Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4
BGMEA chief calls for closure of factories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft