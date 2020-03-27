BD consults business partners on export cut fear





Dhaka fears to lose around two billion US dollars export orders due to outbreak of deadly COVID-19 and it is becoming a big threat to the economy, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on Tuesday said.

"We informed concerned trade authorities of EU, USA and Group 77 about our fear and requested them to take measures regarding it," he said through a video message to media on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said the BGMEA has predicted that Bangladesh will lose export orders worth two billion US dollars and the readymade garments (RMG) sector may witnesses hundreds of job cut due to the prevailing global situation.

Besides, Momen said there is a possibility to see decline of the country's remittance flow as adverse affects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign minister said he directed all head of Bangladesh missions abroad and urged foreign ministers of concerned countries over phone to take special care to Bangladesh expatriates and overseas workers in their respective countries.

The foreign minister also said China will donate medical supplies including 10,000 test kits and 10,000 PPE (personal protection equipment) and 1,000 infrared thermometers that are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 26th on board a special aircraft.





















