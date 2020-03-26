Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Trump, Guterres, Erdogan greet BD on its Independence Day

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent

US President Donald J. Trump has extended his best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart M Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 49th year of Independence.

In the message, the US President said, "Congratulations on Bangladesh's 49th year of Independence . . . On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh as you commemorate the centennial of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, ahead of your 2021 Golden Jubilee."

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's Independence and National Day.




In a message Guterres said, he looks forward to the contributions and support of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in the pursuit of a more peaceful, just and sustainable world for all.
Meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Abdul Hamid and 'the brotherly people' of Bangladesh on behalf of his nation and himself.

In his message, he writes, " The feeling of brotherhood between our people, which has historical roots, gives us strength for improving our relations. I hope that 2020,  which you have declared as "Mujib Year" in honour of the 100th birthday of the founder of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will help us deepen our relations and cooperation with our mutual efforts in every field on the basis of the common interests of our peoples."



