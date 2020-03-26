Trump, Guterres, Erdogan greet BD on its Independence Day







In the message, the US President said, "Congratulations on Bangladesh's 49th year of Independence . . . On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Bangladesh as you commemorate the centennial of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, ahead of your 2021 Golden Jubilee."



United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended warm greetings to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's Independence and National Day.









In a message Guterres said, he looks forward to the contributions and support of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in the pursuit of a more peaceful, just and sustainable world for all.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Abdul Hamid and 'the brotherly people' of Bangladesh on behalf of his nation and himself.



