Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:16 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Home Front Page

Genocide Day observed

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The nation on Wednesday observed the 'Genocide Day' commemorating the brutalities and cowardly attacks carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on the unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971.

However, there was no outdoor programme in observance of the day due to coronavrius outbreak. The government and other political parties postponed all programmes on the day
On the black night of March 25 in 1971, the Pakistani military junta resorted to mass killings in Dhaka to implement their blueprint to thwart the Awami League's assumption of office following the election mandate of 1970. In the attack dubbed 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed the Bangalee members of then East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers and common people.





They killed people indiscriminately, set fire to houses and property, and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction. The day is being observed officially for the fourth time in the country as Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) unanimously adopted a resolution on March 11, 2017 to observe March 25 as the Genocide Day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Genocide Day observed
Corona Update
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Corona-induced shutdown improves air quality in city
HC for declaring lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19


Latest News
China, US to set aside differences in G20 coronavirus summit
UK deaths from coronavirus rise to 463
2 women at isolation unit of Barishal hospital
Strict measures on Dhaka streets to tackle corona risks
Man killed in 'police firing' in Dinajpur
Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills
519 quarantined in Manikganj
US Senate approves $2tn coronavirus relief bill
Google doodle celebrating Bangladesh’s Independence Day
Govt promises all-out support for foreigners in Bangladesh
Most Read News
PM Hasina addressing the nation
US could become next coronavirus epicentre, warns WHO
Khaleda Zia now at Gulshan residence after release
3 Bandarban upazilas under lockdown
DMP to spray sanitiser through water cannons from today
HC for declaring lockdown amid corona fear
Coronavirus: Bangladeshi woman dies in USA
Army to assist local admn
One more dies from coronavirus
AL refuses to talk indefinitely with Yahya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft