Genocide Day observed







However, there was no outdoor programme in observance of the day due to coronavrius outbreak. The government and other political parties postponed all programmes on the day

On the black night of March 25 in 1971, the Pakistani military junta resorted to mass killings in Dhaka to implement their blueprint to thwart the Awami League's assumption of office following the election mandate of 1970. In the attack dubbed 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani forces mercilessly killed the Bangalee members of then East Pakistan Rifles and police, students, teachers and common people.











They killed people indiscriminately, set fire to houses and property, and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction. The day is being observed officially for the fourth time in the country as Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) unanimously adopted a resolution on March 11, 2017 to observe March 25 as the Genocide Day.



