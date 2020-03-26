Video
Thursday, 26 March, 2020, 1:16 PM
latest Departmental case filed against ex-Kurigram DC, among 4       Italy toll passes 7,500 with over 680 new deaths        Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 21,000      
Bangladesh could lose 1.1% of GDP for coronavirus: Finance Minister

Published : Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 12:10 AM  Count : 191
Observer Online Report

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said Bangladesh could lose 1.1 percent of its GDP growth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said in the last fiscal year, the country had attained 8.15 percent growth, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region, and was projected to attain 8.20 percent growth in the current fiscal.

"Unfortunately, Bangladesh could lose 1.1 percent of GDP growth due to COVID-19 spread," he said, citing an analysis of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

AHM Mustafa Kamal was addressing a videoconference with the World Bank and IMF headquarters on the latest coronavirus situation from the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area, said a press release of the finance ministry.

He also urged the World Bank and the IMF to stand beside Bangladesh with greater support considering the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"It's our ardent request to the World Bank Group and the IMF to come up with greater support to us considering this risky situation," he said.





SZA

Related Topics

Bangladesh   GDP   1.1 percent   coronavirus  




